Huddersfield Town have a new man at the helm.

Liam Moore is among the favourites to join Huddersfield Town. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Darren Moore has taken charge of the Terriers, stepping into the shoes of fan favourite Neil Warnock.

Managerial changes this early in the season are never ideal. One of the reasons this rings true is that clubs cannot recruit until January, preventing new figures from making squad changes they deem necessary.

Changes can, however, be made when January comes around.

Here are the Sports Lens favourites to join Huddersfield in January.

Matthew Lowton - 3/1

The experienced defender has been training with Stockport County, although is a man familiar with the John Smith’s Stadium having finished last season on loan there.

Lyle Taylor – 4/1

Taylor was recently spotted watching Sheffield Wednesday in action, although the Montserrat international remains a free agent.

Liam Moore - 5/1

Formerly a mainstay of the Reading defence, Moore is currently a free agent having left the Royals in the summer.

Phil Jones - 8/1

Jones left Manchester United earlier this year, ending a spell with the Red Devils that lasted over a decade. He is now available to snap up on a free transfer.

Matty Longstaff - 8/1

Longstaff showed plenty of promise in the infancy of his career, but Newcastle United did not offer him fresh terms in the summer and he was made a free agent.

Ryan Bertrand - 9/1

A defender with vast experience of the Premier League, Bertrand’s Leicester City contract expired earlier this year.

Jordon Ibe - 10/1