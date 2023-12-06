Favourites to join Huddersfield Town in January including Newcastle United and Leicester City men

The list of favourites to join Huddersfield Town in January features stars familiar with fans of Newcastle United, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

Another window is approaching, with transfers set to be allowed once again in less than a month. The window is often more appealing to struggling sides and Huddersfield’s position in the Championship table would suggest they may desire reinforcements.

However, the January window is a tricky one to navigate and players are often only available at bloated prices. The Terriers are not among the division’s wealthiest, so will need to be shrewd in any business they conduct.

With the window approaching, here are the favourites to join Huddersfield in January as per Sports Lens.

Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie is the favourite to join Huddersfield Town in January. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Matt Ritchie - 4/1

The 34-year-old would arguably be a coup for the vast majority of Championship sides. A savvy operator capable of playing in multiple positions, Ritchie has slipped down the pecking order at Newcastle United.

Josh Onomah - 6/1

An undeniably talented midfielder, Onomah’s career has stalled and he has been a free agent since his departure from Preston North End. A trial at Stoke City in the summer failed to lead to a contract offer, meaning the Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate is still available to be snapped up for free.

Tariqe Fosu - 8/1

A versatile attacker with Championship experience, Fosu was released by Brentford in the summer. He ended last season loan at Rotherham United, although a permanent move to the Millers never materialised.

Marc Albrighton - 8/1

Albrighton is one of the only members of Leicester City’s Premier League title-winning squad still contracted to the Foxes. His importance to the club has lessened in recent years and the offer of regular football elsewhere may prove tempting.

Anwar El-Ghazi - 9/1

A winger with Premier League experience, El-Ghazi has been a free agent since Mainz terminated his contract for a social media post about the Israel-Gaza conflict.