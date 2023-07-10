All Sections
The 14 free agent midfielders from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs including ex-Leeds United, QPR, Stoke City, Watford, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday men

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:23 BST

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are various players currently out-of-contract and available to sign for free, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without the need for significant expenditure. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new additions.

Here are the 14 senior midfielders released by clubs set to compete in the Championship next season who have not yet found a new employer.

Last club: Leicester City

1. Nampalys Mendy

Last club: Leicester City Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Blackburn Rovers

2. Bradley Dack

Last club: Blackburn Rovers Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Preston North End

3. Josh Onomah

Last club: Preston North End Photo: Fran Santiago/Getty Image

Photo Sales
Last club: Leeds United

4. Adam Forshaw

Last club: Leeds United Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Photo Sales
