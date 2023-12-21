Swansea City, Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic stars are among the favourites to join Hull City in the January transfer window.

The Tigers have already struck a deal ahead of the upcoming window, landing experienced forward Billy Sharp following his LA Galaxy departure. Sharp will become a Hull player on January 1, offering an immediate boost to the Hull frontline.

It remains to be seen whether Sharp will be the only January addition, as Hull will soon have a whole month in which they can bolster their ranks. With promotion an aim for Liam Rosenior’s men, it would not shock fans if the club dipped back into the transfer market.

With the January window fast approaching, here are the Sports Daily favourites to join Hull when the window opens.

Swansea City forward Liam Cullen is the favourite to join Hull City in January. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Liam Cullen - 7/4

The forward has missed just one of Swansea’s league games this season, which funnily enough was against Hull. The 24-year-old made his senior breakthrough with the Wales national team earlier this year.

Matt Ritchie - 7/2

A versatile figure, Ritchie would bring a wealth of Premier League experience to the MKM Stadium. He has slipped down the pecking order at Newcastle United but has featured in each of the club’s last seven league games in some capacity.

Wanya Marcal - 4/1

A homegrown prodigy on Leicester City’s books, Marcal is a promising attacker capable of operating as a number 10 or on the wing. He scored his first Championship goal for the Foxes early in the campaign but has not been used in the Championship since.

Helder Costa - 7/1

Costa has two Championship promotions on his CV, therefore would tick the experience box. He left Leeds United earlier this year having fallen out of favour at Elland Road.

Thelo Aasgard - 8/1

The 21-year-old is a product of the Wigan Athletic academy who is rarely away from the Latics starting XI when fit. He is currently out injured.

Kieffer Moore - 10/1

An imposing forward with an impressive goal record at Championship level, it is difficult to imagine the AFC Bournemouth frontman not attracting January interest. He was linked with Sheffield United during the summer but a move did not materialise.

Chris Mepham - 12/1