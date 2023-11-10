The January transfer window usually looks more appealing to struggling sides – and Sheffield United are certainly one of them.

Only recently did the Blades pick up their first league win, having failed to secure three points in any of their opening 10 games.

Among the club’s list of defeats are some humiliations, with an 8-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United the worst of the lot.

If Paul Heckingbottom’s side are to steer away from danger, strengthening may be required in January.

Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe is among the favourites to join Sheffield United in January. Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

With that in mind, here are the BettingSites favourites to join the Blades in the January transfer window.

Jonathan Rowe - 5/2

The Norwich City winger is one of the Championship’s most exciting prospects.

Olukayode Osu - 11/4

A young defender currently impressing for non-league outfit Bracknell Town, Osu has been linked with a variety of clubs including the Blades.

Kieffer Moore - 7/2

Moore is a proven EFL marksman and speculation regarding interest from Sheffield United surfaced in the summer.

Hayden Hackney - 4/1

A rising star in the Middlesbrough midfield, Hackney’s reputation is growing at a rapid rate.

Mykola Matvienko - 5/1

The defender has spent his entire professional career on the books of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Federico Baschirotto - 13/2

An imposing defender, Baschirotto currently represents Lecce in Italy.

Patson Daka - 7/1

The forward has barely featured under Enzo Maresca at Leicester City.

Anwar El-Ghazi - 9/1

Currently a free agent, the winger has Premier League experience accumulated during spells with Aston Villa and Everton.

Harry Souttar - 9/1