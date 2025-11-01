FC Halifax Town were the architects of their own downfall as they bowed out of the FA Cup against Exeter City.

Two divisions separated the Shaymen and the Grecians, who compete in the National League and League One respectively.

Adam Lakeland’s side held their own in the first round proper clash, only to hit the self-destruct button at the beginning and end of the first half.

The opening 45 minutes were bookended by goals from Danny Andrew and Jayden Wareham, both of which were enabled by sloppy defending.

Exeter retained their 2-0 lead after the break, repressing Halifax advances to book their place in the second round of the competition.

First half

There were still fans ambling in from the concourse when Exeter opened the scoring, somewhat dampening the cup spirit at The Shay.

Reece Cole delivered a corner to the back post for Andrew, who was completely unmarked as he sent a cushioned volley beyond Sam Johnson.

Halifax’s defensive fragility was back on display barely two minutes later, as Cole was teed up on the edge of the box with blue shirts nowhere to be seen. He opted to pull the trigger immediately regardless, blazing over.

Deliveries into the box continued to get Halifax looking vulnerable, while the Shaymen struggled to get a foot on the ball,

After spending the early stages penned in, Halifax started to show signs of life and enjoyed a flurry of chances. Josh Hmami flicked on a Shaun Hobson punt and released Jamie Cooke, although the attacker was unable to work Joe Whitworth.

Thierry Latty-Fairweather then hooked a cross in for Will Harris, who was inches away from getting a touch just yards from goal.

Owen Bray was the next to get fans off their feet, cutting in from the right and unleashing a low drive that Whitworth held.

A stoppage due to an injury for Exeter’s Akeel Higgins sucked the attacking momentum from the Shaymen, but they did not loosen their grip on the game post-restart.

The opportunities appeared to have breathed confidence into the hosts, who started to knock the ball around as if they were the fancied EFL side.

Exeter did not go hell for leather pressing Halifax into oblivion, instead opting to allow harmless possession far from their goal.

It worked for the most part, although some momentary lapses did allow the hosts to progress. Bray split Exeter’s defence with a through ball for Cooke, but there was just too much pace on it.

The latter saw the ball elude him by inches again, as a Harris effort was parried agonisingly close to his stride by Whitworth.

Wind again gathered behind Halifax sails and as the half-time whistle approached, it was Adam Lakeland’s men on top.

Bray and Latty-Fairweather combined well down the right to open up a shooting opportunity for the latter, but the defender drilled into the grateful clutches of Exeter’s stopper.

However, the first half ended as it started - with Halifax shooting themselves in the foot. Jevon Mills gifted possession to the Grecians with a wayward pass, allowing Ethan Brierley to advance and draw a save from Johnson.

Halifax’s goalkeeper was unable to parry away from danger and Jayden Wareham was on-hand to mop up, tucking away at point blank range.

Second half

The hosts emerged from the break full of vigour and attacking intent, going for the jugular in an attempt to reduce the deficit.

Cooke went close early doors, rattling the post with a thunderous strike at the end of a swift move.

Exeter soon managed to take the sting out of Halifax’s tail, settling into a rhythm and moving through the gears. Ilmari Niskanen sent a cross in for Wareham, who swivelled from Mills only to manage a tame effort.

As much as Exeter tried to take control of the affair, Halifax’s spirit could not be crushed. They continued to commit bodies forward, repeatedly demonstrating they had the tools to unlock the Grecians backline.

It always appeared likely Halifax would leave themselves light at the back in their pursuit of a revival and Exeter remained a threat.

Wareham was fed inside the box with the Shaymen scrambling and Johnson was relieved to see the shot dragged wide.

At the other end, Jay Turner-Cooke picked out Owen Devonport with a free kick-delivery. The substitute leapt like a salmon above his marker and had momentum, but headed over.

Halifax threatened a nervy finish when Devonport powered home a header, only for the forward to turn round and see the offside flag aloft.