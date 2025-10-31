FA Cup prize money: How much is up for grabs for Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Bradford City, York City & more
The qualifying round stage is over and the non-league outfits who advanced are now in the hat with League One and League Two clubs.
Among those hoping to spring a shock are FC Halifax Town, who have been handed a tie against third-tier Exeter City.
York City will also be flying the flag for the National League, making the trip to Oakwell for a Yorkshire derby battle with Barnsley.
Elsewhere, Huddersfield will visit Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United will host Swindon Town.
Bradford City are preparing to face Cheltenham Town on the road, Doncaster Rovers are travelling to Crewe Alexandra and Harrogate Town are heading to Mansfield Town.
The FA Cup is a special competition and is not just the lure of Wembley and high-profile fixtures that make it so.
There is prize money up for grabs at each stage of the competition - and here are the key details.
How much will FA Cup first round winners pocket?
Clubs who emerge from their first round ties victorious will receive £47,750. While this may not be deemed a lucrative sum in the modern game, it can be transformational for non-league clubs.
The sum is also considerably larger than the figure awarded to winners in the fourth qualifying round - a comparatively paltry £9,375.
How much will FA Cup first round losers pocket?
Even those who lose over the weekend will not be left empty-handed. Those who fall at the first round hurdle will be awarded £15,800.
How much is awarded to the FA Cup winners?
The club who are victorious in the final at Wembley will receive a £2.12m slice of the prize pot.