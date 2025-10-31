Barnsley, Bradford City and Huddersfield Town are among the clubs set to enter the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The qualifying round stage is over and the non-league outfits who advanced are now in the hat with League One and League Two clubs.

Among those hoping to spring a shock are FC Halifax Town, who have been handed a tie against third-tier Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York City will also be flying the flag for the National League, making the trip to Oakwell for a Yorkshire derby battle with Barnsley.

The first round of the 2025/26 edition of the FA Cup is upon us. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Huddersfield will visit Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United will host Swindon Town.

Bradford City are preparing to face Cheltenham Town on the road, Doncaster Rovers are travelling to Crewe Alexandra and Harrogate Town are heading to Mansfield Town.

The FA Cup is a special competition and is not just the lure of Wembley and high-profile fixtures that make it so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is prize money up for grabs at each stage of the competition - and here are the key details.

Crystal Palace are the reigning FA Cup champions. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images

How much will FA Cup first round winners pocket?

Clubs who emerge from their first round ties victorious will receive £47,750. While this may not be deemed a lucrative sum in the modern game, it can be transformational for non-league clubs.

The sum is also considerably larger than the figure awarded to winners in the fourth qualifying round - a comparatively paltry £9,375.

How much will FA Cup first round losers pocket?

Even those who lose over the weekend will not be left empty-handed. Those who fall at the first round hurdle will be awarded £15,800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much is awarded to the FA Cup winners?