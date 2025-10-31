Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant on what his players must avoid doing at Bolton Wanderers in FA Cup
Town head across the Pennines to face Bolton Wanderers for the second time in just under a fortnight, with the pair meeting in a league game at the Accu Stadium recently.
A dramatic late collapse saw Town lose 2-1 to the Trotters and a wretched 3-0 loss at Michael Duff's Wycombe has further heaped pressure on the shoulders of Grant, whose side have lost their last four games in all competitions and are on a poor run of just one win in eight matches.
He heads to Lancashire low on options, with his injury count not far shy of double numbers ahead of this FA Cup first-round tie.
Town lost at this stage of the competition last term to non-league Tamworth.
On the need for his side to show fortitude, Grant said: "We've spoken about that a little bit as a group because, in all honesty, we saw some of that against Bolton (at home).
"You saw a group that wanted to win so badly that they forgot to play football in the second half.
"So, in the first half, we came out fresh with energy, vibrant, tackles, duels, second balls and a set-piece goal they worked on in the week. Everything. All of the detail, wonderful. Get to half-time, it was 'okay, great, let's go again'.
"Then, in the second half, we saw a group that was probably a little bit too far on that side of the dial of 'we just need to win a game, don't we, lads?
"’Should we just stop here and maybe go in our shells a little bit?' It didn't help us.
"Yes, we need to win a game, by hook or by crook. But at the same time, come on, let's play with our belief and energy and confidence and personality. I'd love to see that.
"We saw that in the first period at Wycombe - courage, belief, personality. Let's see it for 90 plus minutes now at Bolton this weekend.”