York City boss Stuart Maynard on reaching Oakwell target to give club 'best opportunity' of causing an FA Cup upset at Barnsley

YORK City have set themselves a target before a ball is kicked at Barnsley on Saturday - and should they achieve it, then Stuart Maynard feels his side will have 'a great opportunity' when the FA Cup action starts at Oakwell.

The Minstermen will be backed by a big travelling contingent in South Yorkshire and club officials are desperate for sales to reach the 3,000 mark by kick-off, to provide the visitors as much support as they can muster from the North Stand.

The opposite stand behind the other goal at Oakwell will be closed for home followers, with the Pontefract Road end not in use for the fixture on Saturday.

York chief Maynard said: "I think potentially if we can get 3,000 there, I think it could be like another home game again. Our fans were so loud last Saturday at Halifax.

"It felt like a home game to us every time we attacked, every time we had possession. The atmosphere was incredible and we need that on Saturday.

"The fans, home and away this season, have been unreal. When (Mark) Kitching scored the goal that was disallowed (at Halifax) - which shouldn't have been disallowed - the scenes of celebrations and the noise they made was incredible. We're going to need that on Saturday.

"It’s vital to give ourselves the best opportunity of having a chance of causing an upset that we try and get as close as we can to that 3,000 mark.

"And I understand it's not cheap travelling up and down the country and our fans have been incredible in the way that they've supported the team every week. But if we can get to that 3,000 mark, I think it gives us a great opportunity.”

The first-round tie will be decided on the day at Oakwell, with no replays and Maynard believes that is a big disadvantage to non-league clubs when they take on higher-division opponents.

"I think it's a massive disadvantage," he added.

"There's huge rewards for getting replays. So as much as us managers will moan about them, I think it's a huge reward for non-league clubs especially. Every penny counts."

Maynard has confirmed that defender Ash Palmer (knee) will be out for around three months after receiving scan results.

"He's a big loss to the group," the Minstermen boss added.

"Obviously with his experience, he's a leader. He's brilliant about the place. So, it's really frustrating for him.”