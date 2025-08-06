FC Halifax Town v York City as both have two games moved for live DAZN coverage
York’s trip to Forest Green Rovers and Halifax’s home game against Eastleigh have also been moved in the latest round of kick-off changes by broadcaster DAZN.
The streaming service has the rights to show live games in the Conference on its National League TV platform.
The television coverage provides a possible fall-back for York fans unable to make the trip to the New Lawn, but for travelling fans it means a late journey home with the game kicking off at 5.30pm on September 27.
Halifax’s September 13 visit from Eastleigh kicks off at the same time, but the derby is an earlier start, at 12.30pm on October 25.
York's first away match of the campaign, at Truro City, is also being shown live at 5.30pm on August 16.
Unlike the other matches moved, the derby will not have "enhanced production" with punditry and extra cameras.
Both games between the Yorkshire rivals last season had thrilling finishes, York winning the game in West Yorkshire 2-1 with an Ollie Pearce goal in stoppage time, and taking a 2-2 draw at home through Callum Howe's header in time added on.
Both sides reached the end-of-season play-offs, only to be beaten by eventual winners Oldham Athletic.
