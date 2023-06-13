All Sections
Final Premier League 'dirtiest' players table featuring Leeds United, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur men

The Premier League is an intensely competitive division.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

Manchester City may appear untouchable at the top but the 2022/23 campaign showcased how tense England’s top flight can be with a nerve-shredding relegation battle.

This competitive nature can fuel physicality and frustration, meaning tensions can boil over. Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the 2022/23 season’s ‘dirtiest’ Premier League players. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three, and a straight red counts as five.

Here are the 2022/23 Premier League season's 'dirtiest' players.

1. 'Dirtiest' players ranked

Here are the 2022/23 Premier League season's 'dirtiest' players. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

10 points

2. 17. Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

10 points Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

10 points

3. 16. Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion)

10 points Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

10 points

4. 15. James Maddison (Leicester City)

10 points Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

