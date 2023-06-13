Manchester City may appear untouchable at the top but the 2022/23 campaign showcased how tense England’s top flight can be with a nerve-shredding relegation battle.

This competitive nature can fuel physicality and frustration, meaning tensions can boil over. Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the 2022/23 season’s ‘dirtiest’ Premier League players. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three, and a straight red counts as five.