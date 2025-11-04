First senior international call-up for Barnsley FC midfielder
The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers from then-parent club West Ham United, has been promoted from the under-21 to cover for the absence of Shea Charles and Ali McCann through injury.
Huddersfield Town striker Dion Charles is also in the squad despite not having scored for the Terriers since he joined in mid-January, or started a League One game this season.
Southampton midfielder Charles, who was on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, has a hamstring injury, Preston North's McCann a broken arm.
Both will miss their country's final World Cup qualifying group games, against Slovakia and Luxembourg this month.
Charles' brother, Pierce, is also missing as the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper continues his recover from shoulder surgery. The 20-year-old recently returned to light training outdoors.
With former Huddersfield defender Brodie Spencer also missing, a small squad is stretched.
Kelly has 12 under-21 caps but none for the senior side.
Ethan Galbraith, another midfielder who spent time on loan with Doncaster, is in the squad despite being suspended for the game against Slovakia.
Northern Ireland are third in Group A, three points behind leaders Germany and second-place Slovakia.
They play Slovakia in Kosice on November 14 before hosting Luxembourg three days later.
Kelly will not miss a Barnsley game as a result, as their match at home to Northampton Town has been postponed.
SQUAD: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool, on loan from Birmingham City), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bristol Rovers); Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume (both Sunderland), Paddy McNair (San Diego), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Ryan Johnson (Wimbledon); George Saville (Luton Town), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Ross McCausland (Aris Limassol, on loan from Rangers), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Jamie Donley (Stoke City, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie McDonnell (Mansfield Town, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley); Josh Magennis (Exeter City), Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage)