Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam was axed over the weekend with Fleetwood struggling in League Two. Their search for a successor is underway and there are plenty of talented managers currently out of work.
Fleetwood’s owner Jamie Pilley said: “I’d like to personally thank Charlie for his commitment and professionalism over the last 12 months. He’s been a pleasure to work with but recent results meant we felt a change was necessary. I wish him well for the future.”
Fans of Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers will be paying close to attention to the hiring process, with both clubs set to lock horns with Fleetwood over the festive period.
Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Adam as Fleetwood boss.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.