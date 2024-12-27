Fleetwood Town v Harrogate Town: Loyalty the key as Sulphurites look to escape their Manchester City moment
The Sulphurites are on a run of five straight defeats as they visit a managerless Fleetwood Town team who recorded their first win in seven by beating Chesterfield on Boxing Day.
Weaver was fiercely critical of his team's "softness" in the game at Salford City that started their losing streak but now it is the manager who has gone gentle.
"It's not just beating people with sticks – it's not that at all, actually," said Weaver. "Thursday (a 2-1 defeat at Grimsby Town) was our best performance in the last five games.
"The big thing is sticking together as a team. Anyone who doesn't toe the line with our team spirit and ethics won't be here but we've got good lads in there.
"If it can happen to the best team in the world (Manchester City), it can happen to Harrogate Town so we show loyalty and put an arm around a few.
"You don't just batter players. We'll bounce back."
