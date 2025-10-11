Fleetwood v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver on 'brilliant' Doncaster Rovers loanee

AFTER standing still for the past couple of seasons, Bobby Faulkner's career is finally on the move again.

It's good news for Harrogate Town, but also his parent club Doncaster Rovers.

The centre-back - who burst onto the scene at Rovers in 2022-23 - joined the Sulphurites on a season-long loan in July.

Assigned with getting some invaluable EFL experience, the 21-year-old, who has not featured competitively for Doncaster since October 2023, is not only doing that, but excelling and displaying the potential that marked him out as a player to watch in his early days at Rovers.

Bobby Faulkner joined Harrogate Town on loan from Doncaster Rovers in July. (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)

Faulkner, who has spent loan spells at the likes of Dundalk and Buxton in previous campaigns, has made seven league appearances so far.

Alongside ex-Halifax Town man Jack Evans, who operated at left-back, the duo were the pick of Harrogate's players in Monday's loss to Crewe.

On Faulkner - who is contracted at Doncaster until next summer with the club having an option to extend it by 12 months - manager Simon Weaver said: "He's been brilliant. Players like that at 21, you play them, play them and play them.

"Like Jack Evans, they need games at this level and they are going to be good, aren't they... It excites me when you have young lads with energy and desire in your team.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"They were excellent (on Monday) and they are consistently up there with the best players on the pitch at the minute and I thought those two really shone out."

Despite seeing Town’s three-match winning run in all competitions end, Weaver remains enthused by what he’s seen this season and the league table also provides succour.

He continued: "There's some big teams who have come out of the league in these last couple of years and it gives everybody that opportunity of reaching the play-offs as I don't think anyone is really stretching away with it.

