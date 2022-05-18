Flying to Wembley via Cork for Championship play-off final is cheaper for Huddersfield Town fans than getting the train

WEMBLEY BOUND: Huddersfield Town fans are heading to their second Championship play-off final in five years. Picture: PA Wire.

The Terriers booked their place at Wembley with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Luton Town on Monday night. Tickets go on sale for season ticket holders today and travel plans will be in full swing across the town.

The final takes place on Sunday, May 29 with supporters given just under two weeks to get plans in place to watch their side compete for a place in the Premier League.

Fans wanting to travel by train will have to pay £131.20 for a super off-peak return from Huddersfield to Wembley Stadium. Any supporters who decide to travel back on Monday will see the price of their return ticket rise significantly.

Flights from Manchester to London, via Cork will currently cost fans just £40 in total. It would mean flying from Manchester late on Saturday night before heading to London early on Sunday morning.

The return flights will leave London at 10pm on Sunday night with a flight back to Manchester early on Monday morning. The £91.20 saving leaves funds over for any hotels given the overnight stay.