The release date for Football Manager 2024 has been announced.

A new edition of the game is released each year, with updated databases and new features keeping fans hooked.

The new edition will officially arrive on November 6, it has been confirmed.

Over five million people have played Football Manager 2023, leading clubs as virtual managers.

The game allows players to develop tactics, make signings and act as if they are in fact leading a professional club.

A section of Football Manager’s statement read: “FM24 heralds a significant milestone for the series and the wider SEGA family as it marks our official debut in Japan and the first time Japanese language will be officially supported in our games.

“Also joining the squad this season are Netflix, the exclusive home for FM24 Mobile. More information on FM24 Mobile and what the move to Netflix means for you is available in our dedicated announcement.

“FM24 Console will also be available through Xbox, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC from November 6. Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will also be able to enjoy the full immersion of the desktop classic.

“Elsewhere, after a debut to remember earlier this year, Football Manager 2024 Console will be returning to PlayStation 5 for a second season.

“FM24 Touch is also returning to Nintendo Switch for another campaign, with further platform information to follow in the coming weeks.”

Various Yorkshire clubs feature in the Football Manager series, allowing for a range of challenges in the county to be taken on.

Potential challenges for the 2024 edition include steering Sheffield United to Premier League safety and getting Leeds United back into the top flight.

Fans of Barnsley could test themselves as Michael Duff’s successor, while a job in the non-league pyramid with a club like Farsley Celtic may also prove tempting.

New features have also been teased, with a section of Football Manager’s announcement reading: “Initially revealed in June’s Development Update blog, the brand-new ability to transfer careers* from Football Manager 2023, FM23 Console and FM23 Touch is just one of this year’s headline developments.

“Further additions, including a refresh of Set Pieces and smarter transfers and finances, are heavily influenced by the ever-evolving world of football and driven by expert insight from new and existing partnerships within the professional game.

"In a first for the studio, FM24’s announcement trailer ends with a roadmap outlining our key feature drops and reveal dates across all platforms.