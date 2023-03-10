Everything you need to know about whether your team are playing this weekend

Snow fell across Yorkshire on Thursday evening and on Friday which has placed some doubts over whether the football fixtures will go ahead this weekend. Cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into Saturday.

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding Yorkshire’s clubs...

Premier League:

Leeds United Vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Saturday 3pm, Elland Road - ON

Snow was cleared outside Elland Road early on Friday.

Championship:

Swansea City Vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm, Swansea.com Stadium - ON

The Met Office’s weather warning doesn’t extend over to South Wales at this stage. As things stand, this game is not currently understood to be under threat of postponement.

Birmingham City Vs Rotherham United, Saturday 3pm, St Andrews - ON

This match is scheduled to go ahead as planned as things stand.

Sheffield United Vs Luton Town, Saturday 3pm, Bramall Lane - ON

Sheffield United published a statement on Friday morning: “Sheffield United officials are committed to do everything possible to ensure Saturday’s SkyBet Championship fixture with Luton Town goes ahead, despite the weather situation in the region. In addition to the undersoil heating being operational at Bramall Lane, the club are paying attention to the stands and surrounding areas, as well as being in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders.”

West Brom Vs Huddersfield Town, Saturday 3pm, The Hawthorns - ON

West Brom provided this update on Friday: “The Hawthorns playing surface has been protected by undersoil heating and the club is now focused on ensuring the stadium and its immediate surroundings are safe for spectators. Following an inspection of the Fan Zone site on Friday the club made the decision that the site is not safe to host its usual activities, with further sub-zero temperatures forecast prior to the game.”

Coventry City Vs Hull City, Saturday 3pm, Coventry Building Society Arena - ON

Hull City’s club secretary David Beeby has tweeted:

League One:

Barnsley Vs Plymouth Argyle, Saturday 3pm, Oakwell - ON

Barnsley published the following statement on Friday afternoon: “The inclement weather overnight has thrown another challenge in front of us ahead of Saturday’s clash with Plymouth Argyle. Rest assured, all at Oakwell are working flat out, doing all that they can to ensure that the stadium and playing surface is fit for purpose when we welcome Plymouth Argyle tomorrow afternoon in a 3pm kick off.”

Portsmouth Vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm, Fratton Park - ON

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said on Friday afternoon: “All the reports are that it is fine in the south so we don’t envisage the game being in any harm, really. By all accounts from the secretary there, everything down there seems to be fine so hopefully we’ll set off and everything will be fine.”

League Two:

Doncaster Rovers Vs AFC Wimbledon, Saturday 3pm, Eco-Power Stadium - ON

No update has been provided by Doncaster Rovers and their boss Danny Schofield spoke to the media on Friday.

Crawley Town Vs Harrogate Town, Saturday 3pm, Broadfield Stadium - ON

The match is going ahead as it stands and Crawley Town posted this update on Friday on their official Twitter page:

Newport County Vs Bradford City, Saturday 3pm, Rodney Parade - ON