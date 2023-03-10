Hull City man wanted on loan by other clubs as the Tigers make transfer decision

Latest transfer news regarding Hull City emerges ahead of their weekend trip

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed defender Matty Jacob has been the subject of loan interest from elsewhere over recent times. However, the Tigers plan to keep hold of him until the end of the season before assessing his situation this summer.

He has just been handed a one-year extension to his contract and will now stay with the East Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2024. The full-back has been training with the first-team throughout this campaign.

Rosenior has talked about Hull’s plan for the youngster over the next few months, as per BBC Radio Humberside: “(He will) stay with us and be part of the squad until the end of the season. We’ll then assess him in pre-season. He knows that.

“There was a lot of interest in taking him on loan but we see him as part of the first-team squad now. He’s improving working with myself, Justin (Walker) and Daws (Andy Dawson) every day.”

Jacob has been on the books at the MKM Stadium for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy. The Barnsley-born man has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years but is still waiting on his senior debut.

