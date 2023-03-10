News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hull City man wanted on loan by other clubs as the Tigers make transfer decision

Latest transfer news regarding Hull City emerges ahead of their weekend trip

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed defender Matty Jacob has been the subject of loan interest from elsewhere over recent times. However, the Tigers plan to keep hold of him until the end of the season before assessing his situation this summer.

He has just been handed a one-year extension to his contract and will now stay with the East Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2024. The full-back has been training with the first-team throughout this campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rosenior has talked about Hull’s plan for the youngster over the next few months, as per BBC Radio Humberside: “(He will) stay with us and be part of the squad until the end of the season. We’ll then assess him in pre-season. He knows that.

Most Popular

“There was a lot of interest in taking him on loan but we see him as part of the first-team squad now. He’s improving working with myself, Justin (Walker) and Daws (Andy Dawson) every day.”

Jacob has been on the books at the MKM Stadium for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy. The Barnsley-born man has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years but is still waiting on his senior debut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The left-back was given the green light to go on loan to National League side Gateshead last season to get some experience under his belt. He went on to play 33 times for the North East outfit in all competitions before heading back to Hull.