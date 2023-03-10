Hull City keen on transfer moves for Crystal Palace and Brighton pair this summer

Latest news on the transfer front regarding Hull City as they prepare for their game this weekend

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed he is ‘very, very interested’ in signing striker Aaron Connolly on a permanent basis from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. The Rebublic of Ireland international is currently on loan with the East Yorkshire club until the end of the season.

The Tigers are also open to bringing back winger Malcolm Ebiowei to the MKM Stadium on loan next term from Crystal Palace. He also linked up with the Championship club in January and is due to return to Selhurst Park when his temporary deal expires.

Rosenior has confirmed Hull are keen on re-signing both players, as per BBC Radio Humberside: “Aaron has been injured. He is someone who I’m very, very interested in (having) in the long-term.

“Every loan I have brought in has been with a view to beyond, even young Malcolm (Ebiowei) who I don’t know what his situation will be at Crystal Palace. It certainly wouldn’t be on a permanent because he’s worth a lot of money but in terms of whether it would be right for him to come back on loan to us next season. “

Regarding Ebiowei, he said: “That conversation is way down the line, possibly into June, July.”

Hull are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Coventry City. They go into that game in confident mood though after beating West Brom 2-0 last time out.