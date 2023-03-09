Former Hull City and Barnsley man reportedly poised to join Celtic in new role

Latest news regarding this ex-Hull City and Barnsley player emerges as he closes in on a new role in the game

Former Hull City and Barnsley defender Joe Dudgeon is reportedly heading to Celtic in a recruitment role. The 32-year-old has been working with the City Group over recent years.

However, he is now apparently poised for a new job at Celtic Park. The Leeds-born man was forced to retire from his playing career early on due to injury problems and officially hung up his boots in 2015.

He has since worked with Melbourne City and New York City recruiting players and his work is believed to have caught the attention of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. Football Insider claim he has ‘agreed’ terms over a switch up to Glasgow.

Dudgeon, who played for Northern Ireland at youth levels, started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the academy at Old Trafford. He was loaned out to Carlisle United before he was allowed to leave permanently when Hull came calling in 2011.

