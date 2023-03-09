Hull City secure contract deal with attention expected to turn to other players

Latest news regarding Hull City emerges as the Tigers prepare for their upcoming Championship clash this weekend

Hull City have tied up a new deal for defender Matty Jacob. The left-back has put pen-to-paper on an extension until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old, who has risen up through the youth ranks at the MKM Stadium, has trained regularly with the first-team this season. He went with the senior players on pre-season last summer but is still waiting on his first competitive appearance for the Championship outfit.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior is pleased to have sorted out a new contract for Jacob and has said: “I’m delighted Matty has signed a new one-year contract and he absolutely deserves it. First and foremost, he’s a very good footballer who fits into the way I like to play. I love his character and professionalism; he fights for every ball and he’s a fantastic defender.

“He’s got a lot to learn but he’s improving every single day and is someone we’ve got high hopes for. Matty’s got a really bright future in the game and I’m delighted that’s going to be with us.”

The Tigers have a few players who see their deals expire at the end of June such as Lewie Coyle, Billy Chadwick and Tyler Smith and have some big decisions to make. They also hold one-year options for Alfie Jones, Greg Docherty and Vaughn Covil.

Rosenior’s side are also expected to address the situation of those who are currently due to become free agents next year (June 2024) which includes key pair Regan Slater and Sean McLoughlin.