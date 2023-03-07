Latest transfer news regarding Hull City emerges as Liam Rosenior’s side prepare for their next Championship clash

Hull City midfielder Billy Chadwick will remain with Boston United until the end of the season. The 23-year-old has been given the green light to stay with the National League North side until the summer.

He joined the non-league outfit back in January on an initial one-month deal to get some more experience under his belt and has since been a hit at the Boston Community Stadium. The Hull-born man has made nine appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

Hull have a big decision to make on Chadwick’s future with his contract at the MKM Stadium up at the end of June. He has been with the Yorkshire club for his whole career to date having risen up through their youth ranks. However, he is currently down the pecking order with Liam Rosenior’s side.

He has played nine times for the Tigers’ first-team and has also had loan spells away at Gainsborough Trinity, FC Halifax Town and Linfield in the past to boost his development.

