A look at players who are out of contract at Hull City at the end of this season as Liam Rosenior has some decisions to make

Hull City have a few players who are out of contract this summer. The Tigers have some big decisions to make between now and the end of the season.

Liam Rosenior’s side are currently 13th in the Championship table. Here is a look at the seven players who are due to become free agents...

Alfie Jones (one-year option)

He has formed a solid partnership at the back over recent times alongside Sean McLoughlin. Hull hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Former Southampton player Alfie Jones is an underrated player at Hull City

Greg Docherty (one-year option)

The Scottish midfielder helped the Tigers win the League One title in his first season at the club. He has made 116 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

Vaughn Covil (one-year option)

He made the move to the MKM Stadium last summer from Forest Green Rovers and played a few times under ex-manager Shota Arveladze. The youngster has since picked up an injury though.

Lewie Coyle

The right-back plays for his hometown club and competes with Cyrus Christie for a place at right-back. His deal expires at the end of June though.

Billy Chadwick

The 23-year-old is currently out on loan at National League North side Boston United. His deal there has been extended until the summer.

Billy Chadwick features for Hull City back when Grant McCann was in charge.

Tyler Smith

Hull gave the former Sheffield United striker the green light to join Oxford United on loan during the January transfer window. He scored three goals for the Tigers during the first-half of this campaign.

Matty Jacob