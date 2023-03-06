Latest Hull City transfer news and rumours as Liam Rosenior’s side prepare for their next game in the Championship

Hull City beat West Brom 2-0 last time out at the MKM Stadium. Striker Benjamin Tetteh scored his first goal for the club before Dara O’Shea’s own goal.

Next up for the Tigers is an away trip to Coventry City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Summer plans

Hull boss Liam Rosenior has said the club are ‘not planning’ on selling anybody in the summer transfer window. Interest is expected in defender Jacob Greaves from the Premier League, whilst the likes of Oscar Estupinan and Ozan Tufan are two players who may emerge on the radar of other clubs.

However, Rosenior, who has impressed since taking over the East Yorkshire outfit, has said, as per Hull Live: “I’m not planning to sell anyone and nor is Tan (Kesler). If an offer comes in, then that’s when you start to negotiate and see if it’s right for the club or not.”

Tetteh update

Tetteh was substituted off against the Baggies last Friday after receiving a stamp on his foot. The Ghana international started ahead of Estupinan up top and put in an impressive performance before going off in the second-half.

Rosenior provided an update on him after the game, as per the club website: “He’s capable of it (the goal). He’s done it in training so for him to bring it out on the big stage, I’m delighted with him and he kept working for the team.