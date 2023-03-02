Latest news and rumours on the transfer front involving Hull City as they prepare for their next game

Hull City are back in action on Friday night at home to West Brom. They will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Bristol City last time out.

Only two teams in the Championship have conceded less than the Tigers since Liam Rosenior took over in November. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper departs

Hull goalkeeper Kornel Misciur has left to join Premier League giants Liverpool for an undisclosed fee. The 16-year-old, who joined the Tigers back in 2016, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has decided to leave East Yorkshire for a new chapter in his career at Anfield.

Academy manager Richard Naylor has told the club website: “We are really happy that Kornel has been given this opportunity. Although we are disappointed to lose Kornel, he has been given a fantastic chance to represent one of the biggest academies in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shows the hard work that everyone does at the academy to develop the players for their footballing journey and we wish Kornel all the best in his move to Liverpool.”

Irish club latest

Hull owner Acun Ilicali has made ‘approaches’ to a ‘number’ of League of Ireland clubs as he looks to buy another team, as per a report by the Irish Independent. However, talks with Dundalk are believed to have stalled at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad