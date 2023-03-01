The latest transfer headlines from Hull City

Despite failing to win any of their previous four matches in the Championship, Hull City’s status in the second tier looks pretty safe after a nervy start to the campaign. The Tigers sit nine points above the relegation zone and could move up to 13th place with a win over West Brom this week.

Remaining in the Championship could leave Hull City’s summer transfer window look much more positive, while they will be eager to hold onto some of their key players.

Here are the latest transfer rumours from the MKM Stadium...

Aston Villa ‘eye’ £7m defender

Aston Villa are the latest club to have expressed interest in signing Jacob Greaves from Hull City, according to the Daily Mail. The defender has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League this season.

After a loan spell with Cheltenham Town, Greaves made his debut for Hull City in September 2020 and he quickly became a regular as they won promotion to the Championship. The centre-back has made 33 appearances in the second tier this term and has impressive form for his boyhood club has seen him linked with a move away this summer.

Alongside the likes of Nottingham Forest and Brentford, Aston Villa are now keen on snapping Greaves up at the end of the season. Despite the 22-year-old penning a new four-year deal last summer, the report claims that he could be available for around £7 million. However, the Tigers will certainly be in control of any potential negotiations and are likely to be eager to keep him on board.

Karl Darlow quizzed on his future

Hull City loanee Karl Darlow has refused to draw on his future after joining the club from Newcastle United in January.

The goalkeeper had fallen down the pecking order at St. James’ Park behind Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius and joined the Yorkshire outfit on the search for regular game time. Darlow had so far played back-up to Matt Ingram at the MKM Stadium, however he could now look to take his opportunity after making his debut at the weekend after Ingram was sidelined with an injury.

When quizzed on his future by Hull Live, Darlow said: “It’s not a discussion for me to put to anyone. I think that will be dealt with behind the scenes in the summer, and what Newcastle thinks.”