Former Doncaster Rovers and Hull City boss emerges as one of the favourites for vacant Football League job

Grant McCann is one of the frontrunners for the vacant Oxford United job. The U’s are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Karl Robinson, who was sacked late last month after a poor run of form.

The club are currently sat in 17th place in the League One table and are seven points above the relegation zone. Craig Short is in caretaker charge until a permanent successor is found.

Former Blackpool and Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is the 1/1 favourite for the job on BetVictor, with ex-Doncaster Rovers and Hull City manager Grant McCann following shortly at 3/1. Other candidates then consist of Neil Lennon (4/1), Liam Manning (6/1) and Robbie Fowler (8/1).

McCann, 42, is out of work right now after his dismissal by Peterborough United in January and he is weighing up his next move. The Posh were five points off the play-offs when he was given the chop.

The Northern Irishman took over at Doncaster in June and did an impressive job with the Yorkshire outfit, guiding them to the third tier play-offs in his only season at the club. He then left when Hull came calling in the summer of 2019.

