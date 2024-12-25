WITH the same teams invariably fighting it out at the business end of the table year upon year in the big time, the Premier League is increasingly becoming a turn-off for many football observers.

It's not always been the case in the top flight. Half a century ago, it was probably the most open, fluctuating and fascinating title fight of the lot.

Surprisingly, it did not involve reigning Division One champions Leeds United in 1974-75, whose fire was put out during the tempestuous, but short-lived Brian Clough era - 44 days of trauma in August and September.

United's sights would turn to Europe and Paris instead, fatefully and controversially.

Those were the days: Leeds-born Kevin Hector of Derby County, left centre, playing against Arsenal for the Rams in 1974. Derby emerged as champions 50 seasons ago.

The battle for silverware did involve Jack Charlton's Middlesbrough and they were in the thick of a Christmas period half a century ago where the twists and turns were emblematic of a championship scrap where the margins were wafer-thin.

Testament to that were the standings in the first division table throughout December 1974. The month saw different clubs at the top.

Stoke led the way at the start of that month, but by the middle of it, they were usurped by Everton, with Liverpool second.

In the final round of games before the festive season commenced, Ipswich Town took over at the top and were leaders at Christmas.

Former Leeds United manager Brain Clough, who sacked after just 44 days in charge during a tumultuous and eventful 1974-75 season in English football. Photo:PA/PA Wire.

After Boxing Day's action, it was Liverpool in pole position, with Boro jumping up to second after a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at Ayresome Park. That result was secured thanks to a goal from Alan Foggon, who was joint top-scorer in the top-flight with 12 goals, with his ability as a deep-lying midfielder who could breach offside traps, allied to his tremendous stamina, causing significant problems for opposing defences.

Ipswich regained top spot in the final action of 1974, on goal difference ahead of Boro, who drew 1-1 at another contender in Everton.

It was a season when several other clubs were in the mix for the big prize.

Manchester City also topped the table at certain junctures, including late November. A fine young Burnley side also had their moments.

The side who eventually won it would be Derby County, who triumphed with a record low of 53 points, their second crown in four years. The Rams had been 10th on Boxing Day.

It was a season of 'if only’s' for Boro and the Blades, who narrowly missed out on earning places in Europe.

Seasoned Boro followers pointed to a last-gasp goal at Ayresome Park from Derby’s Leeds-born striker Kevin Hector in a 1-1 late-April draw as effectively being the difference between a shot at the Uefa Cup and missing out.

Derby came up on the rails in the final few weeks. Everton were left to rue 18 draws and two defeats to relegated Carlisle United - who briefly topped the division early on.

Ipswich won 23 matches, two more than Derby, but lost 14 times. Under the three points for a win system, they would have been champions. It was a strange season all round. Liverpool went without a trophy for the only time between 1973 and 1984, while Manchester United were in Division Two. Arsenal spent time at the foot of the top-flight table.