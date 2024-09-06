Former Barnsley forward Victor Adeboyejo missed Bolton Wanderers’ recent EFL Trophy fixture due to an injury caused by a “hefty sneeze”.

The 26-year-old was absent on Tuesday (September 3) as Bolton secured a 3-2 away win over Barrow.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Trotters boss Ian Evatt explained how a sneeze had put the frontman out of action.

He said: "He had a pretty hefty sneeze – now Victor is a powerful boy and even his sneezes are powerful.

“He felt a bit of a crack in between his ribs and we are hopeful it is just a cartilage or muscular issue, but until we had a good look at the scan we won’t know.”

Victor Adeboyejo spent five years at Barnsley. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Bolton have had their resources diminished by injuries and international call-ups, with Adeboyejo’s injury the latest in a long line of blows.

Evatt said: “I have to start having a long look at myself when players start getting injured sneezing. That is just the way things seem to be going at the moment, but we have to deal with it.”

Adeboyejo spent five years at Barnsley after moving to Yorkshire from Leyton Orient in 2017. He made 97 appearances for the Reds, scoring nine goals, before leaving for Burton Albion in 2022.