Former Barnsley and Derby County man 'set' join Blackburn Rovers in the summer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:10 BST
Former Barnsley coach Adam Murray is reportedly set to join Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

The 42-year-old had two stints in temporary charge of the Reds, stepping up to oversee first-team affairs after the departures of Daniel Stendel and Gerhard Stuber.

He later formed part of Valerien Ismael’s team at Oakwell before following him to Besiktas and West Bromwich Albion.

Murray is currently manager of non-league outfit Eastborne Borough, although it appears he is set for a return to the EFL at the end of the season.

Adam Murray had two stints as Barnsley's interim boss.
Adam Murray had two stints as Barnsley's interim boss. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Murray is set to be reunited with Ismael at Blackburn.

The Championship promotion-chasers recently appointed Ismael following the abrupt departure of John Eustace, who has taken the reins at Derby County.

He has added former Barnsley coach Dean Whitehead to the Ewood Park set-up, with ex-Derby defender Murray expected to follow when the current campaign concludes.

Dean Whitehead was employed by Barnsley earlier on in the campaign.
Dean Whitehead was employed by Barnsley earlier on in the campaign. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ismael enjoyed a successful tenure in South Yorkshire, steering Barnsley into the Championship play-offs in 2021.

The Reds struggled in the aftermath of his exit and were relegated to League One in 2022. They came close to an immediate return to the second tier a year later but came up short in the play-off final.

Now led by Darrell Clarke, Barnsley sit 10th in League One and are four points adrift of sixth-placed Charlton Athletic.

