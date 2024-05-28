Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town stalwart retires to replace ex-Leeds United man in management role
Kay is a product of Barnsley’s academy who went on to make nearly 200 appearances for his boyhood club. He later represented Huddersfield Town, turning out on 119 occasions for the Terriers.
The curtain has now been brought down on his playing career, 25 years after he penned his first professional deal at Oakwell. Having ended his playing career with the club, the 41-year-old has been appointed manager of non-league outfit Runcorn Linnets.
He has replaced former Leeds United forward Billy Paynter, who vacated his post after failing to lead the Linnets to promotion from the Northern Premier League Division One West.
Kay, who joined the Linnets as a player last year, said: "It's a good club. When I come here with my family, it's well run, it's a family club. It's a great way to start my managerial career."
Runcorn’s chairman Peter Cartledge added: "We received some quality applications both before and after advertising the post but once Antony declared his interest, it became clear that he would be a perfect fit for the role.
"He already has a feel for the club and on meeting with him this week, we were greatly impressed by his plans, vision for the club and his infectious enthusiasm.
"Kaysey has played with distinction to a high level and to have been able to continue playing well into his 42nd year is a testimony to his love of and commitment to the game and his fitness, conditioning and drive.
"I have no doubt that he could have continued playing in the coming season but he wants to concentrate on managing and we have the utmost respect for him making that decision. He can't wait to get started, putting together his support team and plans in place for the summer and the season ahead."
