Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town stalwart Antony Kay has retired from playing to take on his first management role.

Kay is a product of Barnsley’s academy who went on to make nearly 200 appearances for his boyhood club. He later represented Huddersfield Town, turning out on 119 occasions for the Terriers.

The curtain has now been brought down on his playing career, 25 years after he penned his first professional deal at Oakwell. Having ended his playing career with the club, the 41-year-old has been appointed manager of non-league outfit Runcorn Linnets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has replaced former Leeds United forward Billy Paynter, who vacated his post after failing to lead the Linnets to promotion from the Northern Premier League Division One West.

Antony Kay made over 100 appearances for Huddersfield Town. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kay, who joined the Linnets as a player last year, said: "It's a good club. When I come here with my family, it's well run, it's a family club. It's a great way to start my managerial career."

Runcorn’s chairman Peter Cartledge added: "We received some quality applications both before and after advertising the post but once Antony declared his interest, it became clear that he would be a perfect fit for the role.

"He already has a feel for the club and on meeting with him this week, we were greatly impressed by his plans, vision for the club and his infectious enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kaysey has played with distinction to a high level and to have been able to continue playing well into his 42nd year is a testimony to his love of and commitment to the game and his fitness, conditioning and drive.