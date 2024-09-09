Former Barnsley and Swindon Town boss 'in the frame' for role at Carlisle United
A familiar face at Oakwell, Flitcroft acted as Keith Hill’s assistant before moving into the main role. He steered the Reds to Championship safety in 2013, only to lose his job after an underwhelming start to the campaign that followed.
After stints in charge of Bury, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town, the 50-year-old stepped away from the manager limelight to reunite with Hill at Bolton Wanderers. After a period as Trotters assistant, he departed and returned to football for a spell as director of football at Port Vale.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Carlisle are keen to appoint a sporting director as well as a new manager. Flitcroft is though to be in the frame, six months on from his Port Vale exit.
The Cumbrians recently axed Paul Simpson, following relegation to League Two and a tough start to life back in the fourth tier. The team are currently under the control of caretakers and fell to a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City at the weekend.
Flitcroft had mixed fortunes at Port Vale and fan opinion turned against him towards the end of his time at the club. A month before his departure, an open letter defending Flitcroft was published by the club’s chair Carol Shanahan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.