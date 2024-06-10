Former Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and York City forward Jake Charles has been snapped up by non-league outfit Whitby Town.

The 28-year-old, the grandson of Leeds United legend John Charles, has plied his trade in the non-league pyramid since leaving Barnsley in 2017. He counts the likes of Farsley Celtic and Scarborough Athletic among his former clubs and has now agreed terms with Whitby.

Whitby boss Nathan Haslam said: "I'm delighted to get Jake to put pen to paper. He's a player that I've enquired about every off-season I've been with the club, and it's great to finally get him through the door."

A product of Huddersfield Town’s academy, Charles made his senior debut for the Terriers in March 2015, appearing as a substitute in a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham.

Jake Charles is a product of the Huddersfield Town academy. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

It did not prove to be catalyst for a senior breakthrough and Charles joined Barnsley in 2016. Opportunities proved limited at Oakwell and he was loaned out to York in search of minutes.

He also represented Wales at various youth levels, becoming the fourth member of his family to represent the country.

Now a seasoned non-league attacker, he has linked up with Whitby after departing Scarborough at the end of the 2023/24 season. Whitby compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder.