Former Barnsley and Hull City midfielder George Moncur has joined National League side Southend United on loan from Leyton Orient.

The 31-year-old is a product of West Ham United’s youth system but first made a name for himself at senior level with Colchester United. His exploits for the U’s landed him a move to Barnsley in 2016 and he spent over three years at Oakwell.

During that time, he clocked up 78 appearances and scored nine goals, as well as registering 12 assists. He played for the Reds in the Championship and in League One before departing for Luton Town in January 2019.

Hull brought Moncur back to Yorkshire in 2021, although he was afforded just 16 outings for the Tigers before he left to link up with Orient.

George Moncur made 78 appearances for Barnsley between 2016 and 2019. Image: Clint Hughes/Getty Images

After two seasons as a regular fixture in Orient’s midfield, he will spend the 2024/25 season in the fifth tier of English football with Southend. After putting pen to paper, he said: “I can’t wait to meet the boys, help them out as much as I can and get some goals and some wins.

“There are really good people here with the coaching staff and everyone behind the scenes. I know it’s a big Club and the atmosphere’s brilliant, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there.”

Southend head coach Kevin Maher added: “When we heard that it might be possible, it was something that we wanted to do. He’s got loads of experience in the leagues above and he’s the type of player that I feel like we need. I’m sure he’ll fit in really well with the lads.

