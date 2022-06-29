Hull City move on second midfielder in 24 hours as George Moncur joins Leyton Orient

DEPARTING: George Moncur is leaving Hull City for League Two Leyton Orient

Moncur is the second midfielder to leave in 24 hours, after George Honeyman joined Millwall for a small fee.

Hull agreed to release Moncur from his contract, allow Richie Wellens' Os to sign him.

With Richie Smallwood joining Bradford City this month, Hull's engine room will have a very different look next season. Adama Traore and Ozan Tufan are in East Yorkshire to complete transfers - the former a free, the latter expected to cost around £4m from Fenerbahce - and the Tigers have also put an offer to Jean Michael Seri, released after helping Fulham to the Championship title.

Former Barnsley player Moncur's departure comes as little surprise after only seven Championship starts last season, when he was hampered by injuries.