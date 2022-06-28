He joins on a free transfer after his City Ground contract expired in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is becoming increasingly common in modern contracts, the Tigers have the option of extending his deal with them by a further 12 months in 2024.

JOINING FORCES: Tobias Figueiredo (right) challenges his new team-mate Allahyar Sayyadmanesh for the ball

The 28-year-old, who joined Forest in 2018, has played age-group football for Portugal at every level from under-15 to -23.

"Tobias is a brilliant guy and got amazing reviews from Forest," said vice-chairman Tan Kesler before the deal was officially signed off. "We've been following him closely because we wanted someone in our back line with experience to develop Jacob (Greaves), help Jacob to be where he's supposed to be. Alfie (jones) is next to him Sean (McLoughlin) is next to him so they're going to be a good group of people.

"I believe in our back line so much but we needed somebody with a little bit of experience and still having a winning mentality.

"We brought him in to help our back line to go on to the next level."

Coach Shota Arveladze added: “He knows our league and how to play in the Championship. He’s a solid and smart defender who is good in position.”