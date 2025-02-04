Former Barnsley, Hull City and Rotherham United defender Angus MacDonald has sealed a return to the EFL.

The well-travelled centre-back made his first move away from England in 2023, sealing a switch from Swindon Town to Aberdeen.

After 50 appearances north of the border, his departure from Pittodrie was announced in the final hours of transfer deadline day.

It was claimed he had left to pursue “opportunities elsewhere” and he was later unveiled by League One outfit Exeter City.

Angus MacDonald counts Hull City among his former clubs. | James Hardisty

Grecians boss Gary Caldwell said: “Angus we know through Nicho [Kevin Nicholson, assistant manager] and we felt that we need an experienced figure in defence at the moment to get us organised, to stop us conceding far too many goals.

“Experience is a vital part of any defence and he will be a massive part of what we do from now until the end of the season.

“The short-term nature of it allows him to see us, us to see him, and then in the summer we can see what happens from there.”

A familiar face in Yorkshire, MacDonald first moved to the county in 2016 to link up with Barnsley. He made 54 appearances for the Reds, helping the club consolidate in the Championship.

Spells with Hull and Rotherham followed, before the 32-year-old joined Swindon in 2022.

Angus MacDonald scored twice in 54 appearances for Barnsley. | LEE MILLS/AFP via Getty Images

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Angus is at the point in his career where he needs to play regularly and at this moment in time his opportunities here are limited.

“His contributions, both on and off the pitch, during his time at Aberdeen have been significant, and he was a proud supporter and ambassador for AFC Community Trust where he became a role model for many youngsters who work with the Trust.