Former Barnsley midfielder and ex-Manchester City prospect 'in talks' amid EFL interest
Over two years have passed since Palmer left Barnsley in the wake of the club’s relegation to League One. He sought pastures new in Turkey, joining Göztepe on the second rung of the Turkish footballing ladder.
While 34 appearances in two years for the club may not represent a career revival, Palmer has rediscovered form out on loan in the Republic of Ireland with St Patrick’s Athletic.
He has impressed for the Dublin-based outfit, scoring twice and registering three assists in 19 outings. It has now been suggested his form has caught the attention of clubs in the EFL.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, a number of English clubs are eyeing swoops for the 25-year-old. He is believed to be in talks with several interested parties, with a free transfer on the cards this summer.
A product of Manchester City’s academy, Palmer had an impressive footballing education within one of the country’s elite youth systems. He was released in 2016 and joined Barnsley, initially representing the Reds at youth level before graduating into the senior set-up.
He racked up 77 appearances for the club and showed promise, particularly during the club’s impressive 2020/21 season. However, his form declined following the departures of Valerien Ismael and fellow midfielder Alex Mowatt.
