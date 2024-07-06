Former Barnsley, Portsmouth and Luton Town midfielder recruited by League One club
The 29-year-old returned to England last year, joining Colchester United after nearly three years in Belgium with Oostende. He hit the ground running back in the EFL, scoring nine goals and registering four assists despite Colchester’s League Two struggles.
His exploits have landed him a move back to the third tier and the playmaker has penned a two-year deal at Sixfields.
Northampton boss Jon Brady said: "Cam is another player who really suits our style. He has had a lot of interest in his services this summer from a number of clubs and there has been a fair bit of media speculation about his future and I am delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.
Cam is an attacking midfielder who is very competitive, he sets the tempo high and he plays with a lot of energy and power. He works well both on and off the ball and we think he is a really good fit for us.
“He has the pedigree of playing at a number of different levels and he has a quality about his play that I think supporters will enjoy watching. We believe Cam can be a good signing for us, he played a lot of football last season and he is eager to get started with us."
A familiar face in South Yorkshire, McGeehan made 68 appearances for Barnsley between 2017 and 2020. He slipped down the pecking order in the latter stages of his Oakwell stay and was loaned out to Portsmouth before he joined Oostende permanently.
