Former Barnsley, QPR and Portsmouth defender becomes free agent as release confirmed
A product of the Queens Park Rangers academy, Kpekawa was once considered an exciting EFL prospect and was capped by England at under-20 level. When he joined Barnsley in 2016, he had already played in all four tiers of English football, including the Premier League.
However, his time in South Yorkshire did not quite work out and he left having made just seven appearances for the Reds. He joined Colchester United after his Barnsley exit but his stint with the U's proved to be his last in the EFL.
The defender has spent the bulk of the last six years in the National League and National League South, although he has had spells in Scotland and Slovakia.
He was most recently on the books of Bromley, who sealed promotion to League Two via the National League play-offs. However, he will not be joining the club in the fourth tier.
Bromley have confirmed Kpekawa will be seeking pastures new this summer alongside nine other members of the squad. He had not ended the 2023/24 campaign in the Bromley ranks, having been loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers.
He made six league appearances for the Harriers, playing under former Hull City boss Phil Brown, but was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation to the sixth tier.
