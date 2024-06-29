Former Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday forward Ashley Fletcher has conceded the last few years of his career have not gone to plan.

Fletcher has joined Blackpool ahead of the 2024/25 season in a move he will be hoping gets him firing again. It was once almost inconceivable Fletcher would drop back into League One, as he appeared destined for a career in the Championship at least.

However, the 28-year-old’s career has stalled in recent years and he failed to score once while on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Watford last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Fletcher has been frank about his struggles. He said: “The last few years haven’t gone to plan. There’s been external factors and things like that, but I’ll take responsibility for it. It’s on me as well.

Ashley Fletcher spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“When I look at it, the change of managers didn’t help me. I went to Wigan, and had three managers there in one season. I then went to Sheffield Wednesday and had two managers again.

“Sometimes people have different opinions about me in terms of style and stuff like that - I get it, I understand it. Pre-season is also a massive thing. I went into the last two teams quite late, and I was training alone not going into Watford. From there you’re on the back foot because they’re not really assessing you the same as the lads that have been in from the start.”

Fletcher was nurtured within Manchester United’s academy and enjoyed a productive loan spell at Barnsley while on the books at Old Trafford. A permanent move to West Ham United did not quite work out and he had ups and downs over the course of a four-year stay at Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the Riverside in 2021 having turned down a new deal and his exit marked the beginning of a turbulent chapter in the forward’s career. Opportunities proved limited at Watford and loan stints at New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Wednesday did not prove particularly beneficial.

Fletcher said: “You look back sometimes at the decisions you’ve made, I could’ve stayed at Middlesbrough and signed a new deal, and things could’ve played out differently. Obviously I got the opportunity to go to the Premier League - don’t think any player would turn that down.