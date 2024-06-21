Blackpool have signed forward Ashley Fletcher from Watford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

It has been a difficult chapter in the 28-year-old’s career, as he has struggled to lay down roots since leaving Middlesbrough in 2021. His three years at Watford yielded just six senior outings, while loan stints at New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Wednesday failed to revive his career.

He has now been given an opportunity to get firing again in League One after penning terms at Bloomfield Road. Fletcher has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year being held by the club. His move will be made official on July 1 when his Watford contract expires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It’s been a process to get the deal over the line, but I’m delighted now it’s all done and pleased to be here. There’s no getting away from the fact it’s been a tough couple of years, but that’s behind me now and I’m so happy to be somewhere that I’m wanted.

Ashley Fletcher spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Watford. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"Once I’d heard of the interest from the head coach and spoke to him, it was a no-brainer of a decision “I hope to bring experience and good performances to help the team achieve our goal this season.”

A product of the Manchester United academy, Fletcher was linked with Leeds United in the early stages of his career. He also had a productive loan spell at Barnsley, scoring nine goals in 26 appearances for the Reds.