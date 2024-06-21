Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Middlesbrough man snapped up by League One club
It has been a difficult chapter in the 28-year-old’s career, as he has struggled to lay down roots since leaving Middlesbrough in 2021. His three years at Watford yielded just six senior outings, while loan stints at New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Wednesday failed to revive his career.
He has now been given an opportunity to get firing again in League One after penning terms at Bloomfield Road. Fletcher has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year being held by the club. His move will be made official on July 1 when his Watford contract expires.
He said: “It’s been a process to get the deal over the line, but I’m delighted now it’s all done and pleased to be here. There’s no getting away from the fact it’s been a tough couple of years, but that’s behind me now and I’m so happy to be somewhere that I’m wanted.
"Once I’d heard of the interest from the head coach and spoke to him, it was a no-brainer of a decision “I hope to bring experience and good performances to help the team achieve our goal this season.”
A product of the Manchester United academy, Fletcher was linked with Leeds United in the early stages of his career. He also had a productive loan spell at Barnsley, scoring nine goals in 26 appearances for the Reds.
The forward notched at Wembley twice for the South Yorkshire side, netting in the EFL Trophy final and in the League One play-off final.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.