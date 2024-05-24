Watford have confirmed the departure of former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Fletcher enjoyed his first taste of regular senior football in South Yorkshire. He joined Barnsley on loan in the 2015/16 campaign, impressing as the Reds escaped League One and lifted the EFL Trophy.

He was strongly linked with a move to Leeds United but instead, his exploits landed him a move to West Ham United. It did not work out for Fletcher in London and he left after a year, going on to spend four years on the books of Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old left the Riverside in 2021 and it has been a tough few years for the former England under-20 international. He has struggled for minutes at Watford and loan spells at New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday have failed to resurrect his reputation.

Ashley Fletcher spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

This summer, he will be seeking pastures new as a free agent as he looks to get his career back on track. Although not prolific in his loan spell at Hillsborough, Fletcher did win praise for his work ethic and willingness to battle with defenders.

He is one of three senior players to have been released by Watford following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. Experienced midfielder Jake Livermore is also moving on, as is former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

In a statement, Watford said: “The Hornets have said farewell to a trio of first-team players, with their deals ending on June 30. Experienced duo Jake Livermore and Ben Hamer are leaving, with the Hornets extending warmest thanks and best wishes for their future career pursuits.