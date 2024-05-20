Former Barnsley defender Marc Roberts is set to leave Birmingham City when his contract expires this summer.

Roberts joined the Blues six years ago, having been a mainstay of the Barnsley defence for two years. He had helped the Reds clinch promotion from League One and then finish comfortably clear of the relegation zone in the Championship.

He was also part of the Barnsley squad that lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 197 outings in a Birmingham shirt, Roberts is now free to seek pastures new as a free agent. He has been released alongside four other senior figures, including fellow former Reds man Gary Gardner.

Marc Roberts helped Barnsley win the EFL Trophy. Image: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The former Barnsley duo were unable to end their Birmingham stays on a high, as the Blues suffered relegation to League One on the final day of the season.

Roberts, now aged 33, has issued an emotional farewell message via Instagram. He said: “Now it’s official I will leave the Blues this summer, I would like to thank everyone who’s been involved in my time at the club, staff and players past and present and ALL the managers.

"It’s been a turbulent time together but it’s been a memorable one. We have shared a lot more than seven years worth of football I can assure you of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the fans, thank you for your unbelievable support through the tough times. You always turned up! Thank you for any praise when deserved and the critics when needed, football’s a massive game of opinions and that’s why we love it, I would never begrudge anyone showing theirs! I genuinely wish you all good luck in the future!

“I have enjoyed every minute of representing this club whenever I crossed the line even though it’s not ended the way any one would have liked, I’m pretty certain the club is destined for a top top future with the current ownership. Here’s to hopefully a much brighter future for all involved.