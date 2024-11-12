Former Barnsley defender Declan John has joined Scottish outfit St Mirren on a short-term deal.

Bolton Wanderers released the Wales-capped left-back in the summer and he spent time training with Swindon Town following his Trotters exit.

He did not end up penning terms at the County Ground but has now found pastures new, joining the Scottish Premiership club on a deal running until January.

His arrival was announced following the departure of former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town defender Jaden Brown, who has seen his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Speaking to St Mirren’s official website, John said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be here. It’s been a crazy few days.

“I came up on Thursday, trained on Friday and went to watch the game on Saturday which was a great win for the boys. I’ve enjoyed it and I’m really looking forward to getting back into training.

“From walking in, everything has been so positive and you can feel that in the changing room. It feels like a really good place to be."

John is a product of Cardiff City’s academy and represented the Bluebirds in the Premier League. It was during his early days at Cardiff that he spent time on loan at Barnsley.

His stock has taken a hit in recent years but has spells with the likes of Rangers, Sunderland and Swansea City on his CV.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said: "Declan is here on a short-term deal with a view to extending depending on how it goes.

"The circumstances we find ourselves in means we’re very short of defence cover. Declan comes in with a vast amount of experience. He’s played at some very high levels and obviously been up in Scotland before as well so we’re very lucky that we’ve been able to get him in.

“We’ve seen his quality in his first couple of days in training. He’s a talented boy, is very good technically but he hasn’t played a lot of football in recent months so that’s something we need to look at and try to get him up to speed.