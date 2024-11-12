St Mirren have confirmed the departure of former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town defender Jaden Brown by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old only joined the Scottish outfit in the summer window after ending the 2023/24 season on loan at the club.

It was recently confirmed the club were conducting an internal investigation after Brown pleaded guilty to three driving offences.

While there has been no official statement regarding the outcome of that investigation, St Mirren have confirmed Brown has moved on.

Jaden Brown counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

A brief statement issued by the club read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that Jaden Brown has left the club by mutual consent. Jaden will now return to England to be closer to his family. The club will make no further comment.”

A product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Brown represented England at various youth levels before starting his senior career with Huddersfield.