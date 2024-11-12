Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town defender leaves club just months after signing permanent deal
The 25-year-old only joined the Scottish outfit in the summer window after ending the 2023/24 season on loan at the club.
It was recently confirmed the club were conducting an internal investigation after Brown pleaded guilty to three driving offences.
While there has been no official statement regarding the outcome of that investigation, St Mirren have confirmed Brown has moved on.
A brief statement issued by the club read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that Jaden Brown has left the club by mutual consent. Jaden will now return to England to be closer to his family. The club will make no further comment.”
A product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Brown represented England at various youth levels before starting his senior career with Huddersfield.
He made 31 appearances for the Terriers, leaving in 2021 for a spell with Sheffield Wednesday. A stint at Lincoln City followed his Hillsborough exit before Brown moved north of the border.
