Former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday man 'could' face axe from club as investigation launched
Brown joined the Scottish outfit in the summer, having ended the previous season on loan at the club.
However, his season has been disrupted by off-field troubles. Last week, the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to three driving offences and is awaiting sentencing.
St Mirren are conducting their own internal investigation and according to The Scottish Sun, could show Brown the door if they believe he is in breach of contract.
A statement issued by St Mirren read: “St Mirren Football Club was aware of Jaden Brown's court appearance yesterday (Thursday, October 31).
“Given the findings of the court, the club requires to further its own ongoing investigation into the player’s actions. Jaden will not be available for Saturday’s match. We shall make no further comment at this point.”
A product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Brown joined Huddersfield in 2019 having failed to make a first-team breakthrough in the Premier League. The 25-year-old made 31 appearances for the club, leaving in 2021 to join Sheffield Wednesday.
A further 32 outings for the Owls followed before subsequent moves to Lincoln City and then St Mirren.