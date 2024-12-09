Former Bradford City and Carlisle United man drops into eighth tier as he completes move to Yorkshire club
Devine is a product of the Bantams academy and made 53 appearances at first-team level after progressing through the club’s youth sides.
He left the club in 2020 and spent two years with Carlisle United, but dropped out of the EFL after departing Brunton Park in 2022.
In recent years, Devine has had stints in the National League North with Chester and Farsley Celtic, and in the Northern Premier League Premier Division with Guiseley and Gainsborough Trinity.
His time at Gainsborough was disrupted by injury, with Devine having suffered a clean break of his tibia earlier this year.
The 27-year-old has now linked up with Liversedge, who compete in the Northern Premier League Division One East.
The club said: “We’re delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder Danny Devine from Gainsborough Trinity.
“Danny brings a wealth of experience, having previously played for Farsley, Chester, Carlisle, and Bradford City. A proven leader and midfield maestro, we can’t wait to see him in action. A big thank you to Gainsborough for their cooperation in making this move happen.”
He made his debut for the club at the weekend, stepping off the bench in a Yorkshire derby draw with Emley.