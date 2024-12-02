Former Bradford City and Barnsley midfielder Lee Crofts has joined non-league outfit Frickley Athletic in the role of assistant manager.

A combative midfielder in his playing days, Crofts started his career with Manchester City and spent seven years in the club’s senior ranks.

He left for Barnsley in 2001, spending three years at Oakwell before making the move to West Yorkshire to join Bradford.

After winding down his playing career in the non-league pyramid, Crofts opted for a career change and joined the Royal Air Force.

At Frickley, he will be assisting manager Tom Claisse, who has also served in the RAF. The pair first met at Bradford, when Claisse was a trainee while Crofts was in the first-team.

A club statement read: “Tom has made a couple of new additions on the field but also a big addition off it as we’re delighted to welcome former professional footballer Lee Crooks as Tom’s new assistant manager.

“Lee brings experience at all levels of the English football pyramid, having played Premier League Football in the 90s with Manchester City and also picking up caps for the England under-21s in the process.

“He has also gone on to play for Barnsley and Bradford City amongst others, the latter of which saw him have a young Tom Claisse as a boot boy whilst the gaffer was a YT at Bradford.

“The two have gone on to be close friends for the past 22 years since.